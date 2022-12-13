Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Red Devils are looking to improve their defensive options with the signing of the South Korean international who has impressed in the Italian league since joining Napoli.

The 26-year-old centre-back was impressive for South Korea in the World Cup as well.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to part with his services after signing him during the summer transfer window.

Apparently Manchester United are preparing an offer of around €55 million for the towering defender. It remains to be seen whether Napoli are prepared to accept the offer for their prized asset.

Min-Jae has developed into an indispensable asset for Napoli, especially after the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly. The South Korean is undoubtedly the best defender of the club and losing him would weaken the Napoli defence substantially.

Furthermore, the arrival of Min-Jae would almost certainly end any hopes for Harry Maguire, who is looking to force his way back into the starting lineup.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag decides to switch to a back three should the Red Devils manage to sign Min-Jae in the upcoming windows.

The South Korean certainly has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football and a move to Manchester United would be an exciting step up in his career.