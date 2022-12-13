Video: Martin Odegaard scores beautiful free-kick for Arsenal in friendly vs AC Milan

Martin Odegaard has opened the scoring for Arsenal in this afternoon’s friendly match against AC Milan as they prepare for the return of club football.

The Norway international has been in superb form for the Gunners in 2022/23 so far, and it looks like he hasn’t lost his touch during the break for the 2022 World Cup.

Watch below for his sublime effort that has given Arsenal the lead over Milan…

Pictures courtesy of Flow Sports

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table right now, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can stay in good shape in these non-competitive matches while they wait for the World Cup to end.

