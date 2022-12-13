Mikel Arteta provides encouraging update on potential January signings for Arsenal

Arsenal were 2-1 winners over AC Milan in a mid-season friendly clash today and Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the match.

The Gunners have won both of their mid-season games and look to be just as sharp as when the season ended before the World Cup.

The tournament has provided a blow, however, as Gabriel Jesus is expected to be out for a long period of time having suffered a knee injury in Qatar but Arteta could address the issue during the January transfer window.

Speaking at his post-match press conference about signings, the Arsenal boss told Kaya Kaynak via Fabrizio Romano: “We are very active looking at the possibilities [of signings]. If we can find the players that can strengthen the team we will try.”

Arsenal will likely need bodies in order to keep up their challenge for the Premier League and some of them might be players who have stared at the World Cup.

When asked if any players have caught his eye in Qatar, Arteta told football.london: “There are a few for sure, and a few national teams, what some of the national teams are doing is very interesting and it shows where the game is and how the game is evolving. Any individual player I will keep it to myself.”

The Gunners are likely to strengthen in January but who arrives at the Emirates will have to be seen throughout the month of January.