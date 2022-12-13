Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the Milan Skriniar transfer situation, with Paris Saint-Germain seemingly still the favourites to sign him if he leaves Inter Milan.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that he’s not aware of any talks with Newcastle United, though he did mention that Chelsea have had an interest in the Slovakia international in recent times.

Skriniar has shone as a world class centre-back during his time in Serie A, and it’s clear he’d do a fine job for the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle or PSG, with his future currently looking uncertain as he nears the end of his contract at the San Siro.

Romano says Inter are doing what they can to tempt Skriniar into signing a new deal, but the decision ultimately now rests with him.

While it would be useful for Chelsea to sign the 27-year-old as a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, and for Newcastle to make him their next big-name signing under the PFI project, it seems we’re not currently close to knowing what decision he will make on his future.

Still, if he is to leave Inter, Romano seems to think that a move to PSG would be more likely than a move to the Premier League.

“Despite what you may have read elsewhere, Milan Skriniar is not in negotiations to join Newcastle as of now,” Romano said.

“Chelsea were considering him last summer, PSG have always been leading the race, but Inter are still pushing to extend his contract.

“A new deal and the captain’s armband have been offered – it’s now up to Skriniar; he has to decide.”

Chelsea and Newcastle could do with strengthening in several areas in the near future, with both clubs looking like being in the battle for a place in the top four this season.