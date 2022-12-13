Newcastle could be prepared to pay €60m to sign former World Cup winner

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Nabil Fekir from Real Betis.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 29-year-old French international is on Newcastle’s radar, and the Magpies are prepared to pay around €60 million to secure his services.

The report further states that West Ham United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Fekir has three goals and two assists to his name across all competitions, and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Newcastle midfield.

The Magpies are certainly lacking creativity in the final third and Fekir could create ample chances for the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak if he joins the Premier League club.

Apart from being an excellent creator, Fekir is very efficient with direct set pieces as well and he will add a new dimension to Eddie Howe’s attack. He will be a threat from free-kicks.

The former World Cup winner is at the peak of his career right now and a move to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with the Spanish club.

Fekir was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool during the 2018 World Cup, but the transfer did not materialise eventually and the player might be keen on a move to England this time around.

Newcastle have started to put together a formidable squad since the takeover and bringing in a quality attacking midfielder could help them take the next step in the development.