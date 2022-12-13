The referee of the England vs France quarter-final match may be given the World Cup final on Sunday, despite overseeing several controversial decisions.

Wilton Sampaio has received backlash for his refereeing performance in the crucial World Cup tie due to decisions that did not go in England’s favour.

For Les Bleus’ first goal, which was netted by Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tcouameni, fans believed Bukayo Saka was fouled in the build-up to the opener, however, the Sampaio did not blow his whistle or check the VAR monitor.

The foul in the build-up to the France goal… ? Should it have been given? ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ojzZXTbGO7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 10, 2022

England were awarded two penalties, with the latter being awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Harry Kane then went down under the challenge of Dayot Upamecano on the edge of the box. It’s unclear whether the foul would have been a free-kick or penalty, however, the referee did not give either.

Harry Kane denied a foul right on the edge of the box by VAR! ? But should it have been given…? ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZSAhXaHiaN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 10, 2022

England players disappointed by Sampaio’s decisions

Gareth Southgate’s players were visibly angered by the refereeing throughout the game, with centre-back Harry Maguire even vocalising his disappointment in a post-match interview, saying: “Really poor. Very poor. From minute one, five, six fouls in the first 15 minutes and not one yellow card. For me, it’s a foul for the first goal leading up to Bukayo. I can’t really go in to explain how bad his performance really was.”

Footage courtesy of ITV Sport.