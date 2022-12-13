Report reveals why Jude Bellingham won’t be top priority for Liverpool anymore

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old was reportedly one of their top targets but the Premier League giants have decided to splash the cash on Argentine international Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old Benfica midfielder has been outstanding for Argentina in the World Cup and he has played a key role in their run to the semifinals.

Fernandez has clearly impressed Liverpool with his performances in Qatar and the Reds are prepared to pay a club-record fee to sign him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side could pay around €120 million for the Benfica midfielder. Therefore, Bellingham is not a priority option for them anymore.

The England international is a world-class talent and he is destined to develop into a superstar in the future. Ideally, Liverpool should look to sign both players given the state of their midfield, but it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to afford two expensive signings.

The 19-year-old has been highly impressive for England in the World Cup and he is thought to be on the radar of Spanish club Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s change of stance will certainly come as a boost to the Spanish outfit, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Bellingham to join them in the upcoming windows.

The Bundesliga midfielder is expected to cost around €100 million and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for club legend Luka Modri?, who is in his twilight years.