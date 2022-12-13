Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has insisted that Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford will be extremely frustrated with his personal injury struggles at Elland Road over the last two seasons.

Bamford could miss the crucial festive period for Jesse Marsch’s side as it has been reported that he will be out of action for another few weeks with a groin injury.

The striker missed Leeds’ final three games prior to the World Cup break and wasn’t part of their mid-season preparations.

The English striker has suffered a lot of setbacks over the last 18 months, which has not allowed him to replicate the incredible season he had during Leeds’ first campaign back in the Premier League and that must be frustrating for the 29-year-old – which Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes is the case.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Prutton said: “Bamford’s recent injuries might be worrying for Leeds fans but I’d be surprised if it was anything other than extremely frustrating and worrying from Patrick’s point of view.

“We are talking about a player here who has not had the background of what you would class as a stereotypical footballer because there have been questions and fingers pointed at Patrick for various reasons over recent periods. But he has answered every single question and critique emphatically and now this is one where the main protagonist is his body.

“I’d like to think and hope that Leeds are using him and working him in the correct possible manner which I can’t see why that wouldn’t be given that he is an inherently, expensive asset for them and a valuable asset. And this will just be frustrating for him.”