Steven Gerrard in contention for huge managerial role but faces big competition

Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is said to be in contention for the England National Team job should Gareth Southgate walk away from the role following the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate has been one of the more successful coaches in the role in recent years, taking the team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

However, his future is now in question following England’s quarter-final exit to France at the 2022 World Cup and many coaches have been tipped over the last day or so to take over the role.

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel has now reported that Steven Gerrard is in contention for the England job should Southgate walk away, just two months after being sacked by Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard could become Gareth Southgate's successor as England head coach. (Source: @SamiMokbel81_DM)

This is a huge role with a lot of pressure for a young manager and it is uncertain as of now whether Gerrard would take the job if it is offered to him.

The Liverpool legend will face big competition for the role according to reports in Germany, as BILD state that former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite to take over the Three Lions and this would be a huge boost for the country should they get the German coach.

Southgate will likely take some time before making a decision about his future and until then, all this is irrelevant.