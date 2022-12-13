Tottenham are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer at the end of this season.

According to Football Insider, the Londoners want to sign him up as a free agent when his contract with Crystal Palace expires in the summer. It seems that the player will not renew his deal with the Selhurst Park outfit.

Zaha has been in impressive form this season scoring six goals and setting up two more for his teammates. He could be an interesting signing for Spurs if they manage to pull it off.

The Londoners already have players like Son Heung-Min and Richarlison who can play on the left of their attack and Zaha might not be guaranteed regular game time at Spurs.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he needs to join a club where he can play regularly. Spurs will certainly benefit from having an option like him at their disposal, but the player might not benefit from the move.

That said, a move to Spurs would allow Zaha to experience European football and he would get to work with a world-class coach like Antonio Conte.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from the Londoners and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join.

Zaha has proven himself in the Premier League and he is a bonafide matchwinner. He would add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack if he joins them.