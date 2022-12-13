Tottenham join race for sought-after Premier League star out-of-contract in the summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

That is according to Football Insider, which reported that Spurs will join the “major battle” for the Englishman next summer.

Zaha has turned down negotiations to extend his stay at Selhurst Park and is set to see out the remaining months of his current deal and leave Palace next year.

He has previously been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, so it’s looking likely the forward will be staying in London and the Premier League.

Zaha’s form in the Premier League

The 30-year-old has registered six goals and two assists in 13 league appearances for his club and has been a key player for Palace since he joined from Manchester United – a lacklustre spell in which he made just four appearances in red.

He then rejoined the Eagles and is a product of the club’s academy. Zaha is expected to return to action when club football resumes on December 26, when Palace take on Fulham.