Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Felix Arsenal links discussed, Liverpool scout midfielder + more

AC Milan

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni on Rafael Leao new contract talks: “I’m told that Rafa is really happy in Milano and with AC Milan. Paolo Maldini’s taking care of the new deal negotiation so I’m confident and relaxed about it.”

Arsenal

Despite some reports about Arsenal moving into a strong position, my understanding is that there are no favourites at this stage for Joao Felix.

His agent is speaking to many clubs, it’s the moment of meetings and discussions but nothing is advanced yet with Atletico or with the player.

I think Joao Felix would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal as for any other club in the world, but he has to play. Regular starter in every single game, otherwise it makes no sense.

I’ve had Arsenal fans asking me for updates on Danilo, but there is no news as of now. Arsenal have been following him for a long time but it’s not a direct or advanced negotiation as things stand. There are also Italian and Spanish clubs tracking Danilo. As for Youri Tielemans, he has been on Arsenal’s list for months, he’s still appreciated but Tielemans could leave in June as free agent… so it depends on the proposals he receives.

I can say that there are no discussions ongoing now between Arsenal and Reims for Folarin Balogun to be recalled in January — it’s quiet, despite speculation. All parties expect Balogun to complete the season on loan at Reims, as things stand.

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Bayern are closing in on Konrad Laimer deal for 2023, confirmed as reported months ago. Verbal agreement almost ready. There’s still nothing signed but verbal deal prepared and intention clear: Laimer wants Bayern, Nagelsmann wants him since 2021. Here we go soon.

Laimer would join Bayern as free agent in June 2023 despite interest and also approaches from English clubs. There’s verbal negotiations at final stages, still waiting to sign documents. Laimer will leave RB Leipzig after he accepted to stay in the summer.

Marcel Sabitzer is not playing regularly for Bayern Munich, but he will stay at the club in January. The plan is to continue at Bayern until the end of the season and then meet for talks to decide his future. Despite some press reports, he was never close to any English club. He was never in talks with Liverpool or Tottenham last summer; Roma appreciated him but it never got more advanced than that.

Borussia Dortmund

Giovani Reyna admits his faults during the World Cup: “I fully acknowledge that I let emotions get the best of me, affect my training and behaviour for a few days after learning about my limited role. I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven.”

Everton

Mohammed Kudus dreams of Premier League football since long time. He’d love to play in the Premier League. He was close to Everton last summer, but then Ajax made the deal collapse after selling Antony to Manchester United. Liverpool have also scouted Kudus, so it remains to be seen if Everton could still win the race for his signature.

Liverpool

Could Liverpool move for a winger in January? At the moment it’s still quiet on that front. Of course Luis Diaz being out for three months is a big blow but Liverpool’s priority is to find a new midfielder.

On wingers, it depends on the opportunities that come up, but there are no negotiations ongoing.

Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Kudus already few months ago. On investments, we will see in the summer because at the moment Jude Bellingham is their only summer target.

Manchester United

Man United will push again to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract, talks are ongoing. He’s impressed in training and on the pitch when he’s had a chance.

New long term deals will be discussed soon with Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford. The club can, and will, trigger options to keep them until 2024, but Ten Hag wants Dalot & Rashford to stay long-term and be key parts of his project.

Erik ten Hag: “There is Mbappe in this moment… when Rashford is getting in that position, he’s great and he’s really improved. When Marcus is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. It’s really difficult to stop him.”

Ten Hag: “Harry Maguire will have his chance. It’s clear he is good enough to play at highest level. We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us.”

Newcastle United

Despite what you may have read elsewhere, Milan Skriniar is not in negotiations to join Newcastle as of now. Chelsea were considering him last summer, PSG have always been leading the race, but Inter are still pushing to extend his contract. A new deal and the captain’s armband have been offered – it’s now up to Skriniar; he has to decide.

PSV

PSV director Marcel Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans. We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January.”

Rangers

Important update for Rangers FC. Been told Leon King has agreed new contract valid until June 2026, here we go! Scottish top talented centre back is on the list of many top Premier League clubs — new deal in place, to be signed in the next days.

Spain

Luis Enrique confirms: “I want to return to club football, I want to coach a club again after my experience with Spain.”

Enrique was already approached by clubs last year but he was 100% focused on Spain. Now it’s time to come back.

Watford

Here’s Matheus Martins in attendance for Watford’s game yesterday. The Brazilian striker joins the club from Fluminense for €6m plus €3m add-ons.

Pozzo family’s Udinese will officially sign Matheus and then send him on loan to Watford.

Wolves

There is no full agreement in place yet between Wolves and Atletico Madrid for Matheus Cunha and Felipe. Negotiations are ongoing but it’s still not a closed deal. Personal terms are a key factor too, while also more Premier League clubs are interested in Cunha.