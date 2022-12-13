Video: Lionel Messi scores fifth World Cup goal with excellent penalty vs Croatia

Lionel Messi has given Argentina the lead in their World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia from the penalty spot.

The Argentine is looking to reach his second World Cup final and it has gotten off to the perfect start with the first goal in this clash being vital considering how Croatia play.

A penalty was given after Man City’s Julian Alvarez was taken out in the box by the Croatia keeper and it was Messi who stepped up to smash the ball home and score his fifth goal of the tournament.

Argentina have one foot in the final… and it's that man again!! ??? Lionel Messi overtakes Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's top scorer at World Cup finals with 11 goals! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/C8haTlVGb1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 13, 2022