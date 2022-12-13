Video: Man City star makes it 3-0 after Lionel Messi provides assist of the tournament

Argentina have one foot in the World Cup final thanks to Julian Alvarez’s second goal of the match which came after a legendary assist from the great Lionel Messi. 

The South American side took the lead in the semi-final after a Messi penalty, which was doubled minutes later thanks to a goal from Man City star Julian Alvarez.

As Croatia pushed for a goal back, the striker grabbed his second, which was put on a plate for the 22-year-old after a sensational assist from Messi which was certainly the best of the tournament so far and can be seen below.

