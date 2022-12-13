Video: Man City star makes it 3-0 after Lionel Messi provides assist of the tournament

Argentina have one foot in the World Cup final thanks to Julian Alvarez’s second goal of the match which came after a legendary assist from the great Lionel Messi.

The South American side took the lead in the semi-final after a Messi penalty, which was doubled minutes later thanks to a goal from Man City star Julian Alvarez.

As Croatia pushed for a goal back, the striker grabbed his second, which was put on a plate for the 22-year-old after a sensational assist from Messi which was certainly the best of the tournament so far and can be seen below.

"That was just genius…!" Lionel Messi leaves the commentary panel lost for words with this beautiful piece of skill to gift Argentina a third goal… ???#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2KjMWqMjyA — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 13, 2022