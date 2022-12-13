Video: Man City star runs 60 yards to score phenomenal goal vs Croatia

Manchester City
Posted by

Argentina have gone 2-0 up in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia and look well on their way to reaching the final on Sunday thanks to Man City’s Julian Alvarez. 

The South American side got off to the perfect start thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty and have now doubled their lead after a lethal counter-attack.

The goal came after Croatia messed up a set piece before Messi laid the ball off to Alvarez who then ran the best of 60 yards to score the second goal of the match and give Argentina a comfortable lead.

