West Ham prepare swoop for £45m Man United star

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a transfer swoop for Manchester United misfit Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace full-back has struggled in his time at Man Utd, and is now widely expected to leave Old Trafford in the near future.

According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham are now lining up a move for Wan-Bissaka if he is made available on loan this January.

It is expected that United will look to offload Wan-Bissaka, but it remains to be seen if they’ll accept a loan offer of seek to sell him permanently in a bid to make back some of the £45million-plus they spent on him a few years ago.

West Ham could be an ideal move for Wan-Bissaka to revive his career, which did seem quite promising in his days as a youngster at Palace.