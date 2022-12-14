AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

The player has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs and Chelsea are reportedly keen on securing his services.

The Portuguese international has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and Milan have not been able to agree on a contract extension with him yet.

According to a report from MilanNews, Chelsea are prepared to offer the Rossoneri a sum of around €100 million for the 23-year-old at the end of the season. Furthermore, they are ready to offer the player a monstrous contract in order to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Leao would be a sensational acquisition for them. The 23-year-old is already one of the most promising young attackers in Europe, and he is likely to improve further with experience and game time.

He has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could transform Chelsea in the final third.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club, helping them win the league title last season and he has been in fine form this season as well. Leao has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists across all competitions for club and country and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea if they manage to secure his services.