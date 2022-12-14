Arsenal make contact with very talented Man United target over move to Emirates

Arsenal have had recent contact with the entourage of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over a potential move to the Emirates.

That is according to Matteo Moretto, who states that the Gunners are interested in the Serbian who has proven to be one of the most talented creative midfielders in European football over the last few years.

Milinkovic-Savic has once again been integral to Lazio’s success this season scoring three goals and assisting a further seven across 14 Serie A games, leaving the Rome-based club 4th in the league standings.

The 27-year-old has been with Lazio since 2015 and has played a total of 314 matches for the Italian club, contributing 63 goals and 58 assists across those years.

The Serbia international would be a great signing for Arsenal and would form a deadly midfield duo with Thomas Partey.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target for Arsenal’s rivals Manchester United and has often been linked with a move to Old Trafford by various outlets, such as Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will come in for the 27-year-old once Arsenal’s interest is made clear as the midfielder will attract a lot of attention with a contract running out with Lazio in 2024.