Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is reportedly a transfer target for Fulham this January as they look to strengthen in two positions.

The Portuguese defender is being linked with Fulham in a report from Sky Sports, who state that Marco Silva’s side want to strengthen at right-back and midfield this winter.

The report adds that Fulham would ideally like to sign Soares on a permanent deal, rather than a loan, while they could perhaps be boosted by the fact that the 31-year-old is represented by Kia Joorabchian, who also brought Willian to Craven Cottage in the summer.

Arsenal haven’t used Soares on a regular basis for a while now, but Mikel Arteta may well still feel it’s useful having him as a backup option.

The Gunners find themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League table right now, and one imagines they’ll quickly fall away if they lose players this January.

Arteta already lacks the squad depth of most of his rivals, so needs to ensure that if squad players like Soares leave, then adequate replacements will be brought in.