Juventus are now reportedly ready to cash in on Dusan Vlahovic, though it is not yet clear if Arsenal will revive their interest in the Serbian striker after trying to sign him when he was at Fiorentina a year ago.

The 22-year-old has shone in his career in Serie A, particularly when he was at Fiorentina, but he’s not quite been consistent enough at Juventus and has had some injury problems.

Still, on his day, it seems clear Vlahovic has superb natural ability, and he’d surely fill an important gap in this Arsenal squad right now after the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to a lengthy injury.

See below for Ben Jacobs’ thread on the current situation regarding Vlahovic and his future at Juve…

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal try again having pushed hard in January to try and sign him from Fiorentina. Gabriel Jesus' injury will naturally prompt links with strikers (and some concrete enquiries, too). But told nothing significant between Vlahovic and #AFC just yet. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 13, 2022

This seems like a good opportunity for Arsenal, even if there might be some risks associated with getting this deal done.

The Gunners surely can’t afford to be too picky, with Vlahovic surely a major upgrade on Eddie Nketiah, who is currently their only recognised striker.

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table but they’re unlikely to stay there for very long if they don’t strengthen their squad depth in January, with Manchester City miles ahead in that respect.