CEO of Euro giants was in London for talks this week as Arsenal make their star player a transfer priority

Arsenal fans may be excited by the latest transfer news involving Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk as it seems talks may have taken place in London this week.

According to The Athletic, Mudryk has become one of Arsenal’s top priorities for January, and they also reveal that Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin was in London this week to discuss a deal with several clubs.

This is surely only encouraging for Gunners fans hoping to see their club sign the talented Ukraine international, who has established himself as one of the finest young players in Europe this season.

The report suggests Shakhtar believe Mudryk may now be worth as much as €100million, though it remains to be seen if anyone will realistically pay quite that much for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal urgently need to make changes up front, however, with Mikel Arteta lacking much depth in that department, which has been exposed by the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Mudryk could be ideal to give AFC something a bit different in attack, and take the pressure off young duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the second half of the season.