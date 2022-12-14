Arsenal very interested in 35-cap international wanted by Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been linked with the move away from Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks.

The Spanish giants have not been able to agree on a contract extension with a player yet, and he could move on as a free agent in the summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are the most interested club when it comes to signing the Spaniard and it will be interesting to see if they try to sign the player for a nominal price in January.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta admires the player because of his versatility and efficiency in front of the goal. Asensio can operate on both flanks and as an attacking midfielder as well. He has four goals and six assists to his name this season.

There is no doubt that he would add quality and depth to the Arsenal side in the final third.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reeling from the recent injury blow. Colombian winger Luis Diaz has been ruled out for several weeks, and the Reds will look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Asensio could prove to be a quality acquisition for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Spaniard is versatile enough to operate in a number of roles and his style of play should be a good fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity pressing system as well.

Both clubs would represent an excellent move for the 35-cap Spanish midfielder, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.