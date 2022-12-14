Leicester City are reportedly preparing to move for one of the most in-form performers at the World Cup – Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

The 22-year-old, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Angers, is enjoying himself in Qatar this winter, helping Morocco to a surprise place in the semi-finals.

Now it looks like Leicester are stepping up their interest in signing Ounahi for around £39million this January, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Angers president Said Chabane has admitted it will be difficult to keep hold of Ounahi after this World Cup, saying: “We are ready for everything. We have had a meeting with the coach and the sporting coordinator to consider all the possible scenarios.

“You know that we can never keep a player that wants to leave.”