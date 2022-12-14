Brazilian defender Dodo has reportedly been offered to the Premier League side Newcastle United.

According to a report via NUFCBlog, the defender shares the same agent as that of Bruno Guimaraes and the Magpies have been offered the chance to sign him.

The defender has been quite impressive for Italian outfit Fiorentina since joining them for a fee of around £12 million during the summer transfer window. He could prove to be a smart signing for the Magpies.

Newcastle need to bring in upgrades on the likes of Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth. Dodo seems like an ideal option for them.

It will be interesting to see if Eddie Howe’s side are willing to come forward with an offer for the player in the coming months.

The 24-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2027 and therefore Fiorentina are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. They could easily demand a hefty fee for his services if Newcastle come calling in the summer.

Dodo has been a useful player for Fiorentina this season and he has one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side.