Chelsea and PSG are looking to sign Real Madrid youngster Rafa Martin ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

Marin is yet to make his Real Madrid debut as of yet, so with his contract expiring at the end of the season, a move away from the club feels like it’s highly likely.

The 20-year-old is a central defender who has become a regular for Real Madrid’s second side ‘Real Madrid Castilla’.

Now, with his contract set to expire, a report from SPORT has claimed that PSG and Chelsea are interested in making a move for the defender on a free transfer.

With Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly both in their thirties, signing defenders with a long-term plan would be a smart strategy from Chelsea.

However, if Real Madrid are willing to allow Marin to leave the club on a free transfer, there could be concerns over his capability of playing for the likes of Chelsea and PSG.

Madrid could extend his current deal in order to hold his value, especially if they become aware of interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.