Chelsea and Tottenham continue to follow American international with his club ready to sell

Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking the progress of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie with the Italian club open to selling the 24-year-old.

McKennie enjoyed an impressive World Cup tournament with his country recently, firmly advertising himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer period.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, Graham Potter could prioritise a move for a midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Now, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Tottenham and Chelsea are closely following Juventus midfielder McKennie.

The report claims that Juventus are ready to sell the midfielder for the right price, with Borussia Dortmund also showing an interest.

Yves Bissouma took a while to adapt to Tottenham’s style of play at the start of the season and has struggled to break into the Spurs eleven, so a move for McKennie does make sense.

However, Chelsea are in a position where they could need multiple midfielders come the end of the season, so they could make more of an offer to bring McKennie to the Premier League.