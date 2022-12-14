Chelsea have confirmed the extent of Armando Broja’s injury as he looks set to miss the remainder of the season.

With some of Chelsea’s players competing at the World Cup, Graham Potter took his remaining players on a mini pre-season, hoping to build fitness and work on his side who are currently struggling in the Premier League.

Chelsea faced Aston Villa in a friendly on Sunday, and young striker Broja went down in the first half in agony. The screams were deafening and Chelsea have now confirmed the full extent of the injury.

“Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club’s return to England. Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required. Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign,” Chelsea confirmed in a statement on their website.

It was fairly obvious when Broja went down that this wasn’t just going to be a little niggle. Many Chelsea fans would have feared the worst, and there are not many injuries out there worse than an ACL.

For such a young player to suffer an injury like this is devastating, but hopefully, he will be able to bounce back and continue at the level he was playing at pre-injury.

With Chelsea struggling to score goals this season, the last thing they needed was an injury to one of their attacking players.