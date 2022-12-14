Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in the upcoming windows.

According to a report from Fichajes, the highly talented winger has a €50 million release clause in his contract and the Blues are looking to bring him in.

Graham Potter wants to improve his attacking options, and the newly appointed Chelsea manager has requested the signing of the Frenchman.

Dembélé signed a contract extension with Barcelona until the summer of 2024 and it will be interesting to see if he’s prepared to move to the Premier League in the coming months.

The Frenchman seems to have gotten over his persistent injury problems, and he has been outstanding for the Spanish club this season.

The player has five goals and nine assists across all competitions for club and country this season. The 25-year-old has produced two assists for his country in the World Cup so far and he has helped France reach the semifinals of the competition.

It will be interesting to see if he can help this country lift the coveted trophy once again this year.

There is no doubt that Dembele would be an upgrade on Chelsea’s current attacking options.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge, and Potter needs to bring in an upgrade on them.

The Frenchman seems like a quality acquisition in theory, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to break the bank for him.