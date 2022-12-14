Chelsea have made contact with the agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after Armando Broja suffered a season-ending injury.

Broja recently suffered a horrific injury during a friendly for Chelsea, with the Evening Standard confirming the Albanian forward will need surgery and could be out for up to 12 months.

A striker could now be a priority for Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz struggling to find consistent form this season.

Now, a report from Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Chelsea have made contact with the agent of Vlahovic, and there’s a good chance he leaves Juventus in 2023.

Chelsea have utilised Timo Werner, Havertz, Aubameyang etc. in a central role over the last few years. All three players aren’t your natural, line-leading number nine like Vlahovic, so the Juventus striker could be what they need in attack.

If there’s a good chance Vlahovic could leave Juventus and with Chelsea’s lack of a natural striker, it seems like an obvious move for the Serbian forward to arrive at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.