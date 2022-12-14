Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides Christopher Nkunku Chelsea transfer update following major development

Fabrizio Romano has provided CaughtOffside with an exclusive update on Chelsea’s plans for Christopher Nkunku and other possible new signings up front following the blow of losing Armando Broja to injury for the rest of the season.

Writing in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Chelsea would look to sign a replacement for Broja this January, with the Blues currently still planning to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer.

It could perhaps make sense for Nkunku’s arrival to be brought forward, but Romano suggests that’s not currently Chelsea’s thinking, with another forward player to be targeted instead, though there don’t seem to be specific names on their radar for the moment.

It’s a huge blow for CFC to lose Broja for such a lengthy period, with the Albania international showing himself to be a hugely promising young talent who could surely have had a role to play in Graham Potter’s side in the second half of the season.

Still, Chelsea have been short of goals this season, scoring only 17 in the Premier League so far, a lower tally than clubs like Leicester City and Leeds United below them in the table, so it makes sense to make an investment in a new striker a priority for January.

“Chelsea will actively work to find a new striker after the Armando Broja injury,” Romano explained.

“Christopher Nkunku is expected to join in the summer so they will look at other players. Now it’s still early to say who are the serious candidates, Chelsea will explore many options but the idea is to sign a new striker in January to replace Broja.”

Chelsea spent big on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling in the summer, but both players have been rather disappointing so far, so fans will have to hope they an do better with their January targets.