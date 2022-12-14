Chelsea ready to make a move for Benfica forward as Todd Boehly looks to use Jorge Mendes links

Chelsea are ready to make a move for Benfica forward Diego Moreira as Todd Boehly looks to make the most of Jorge Mendes’ influence.

Since taking over as the owner of Cheslea, Boehly has looked to sign young talent from across the globe, including Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Omari Hutchinson.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Palmeiras youngster Endrick was a target, but it now appears Real Madrid have won the race.

Todd Boehly has been handling Chelsea transfers since taking over the club.
It’s clear that Boehly has a strategy to target up-and-coming talent for the future, a refreshing change for a club that targeted superstars regularly in the Roman Abramovich era.

Now, according to the Mirror, Chelsea are ready to make a move for Benfica youngster Moreira.

Benfica are struggling to tie Moreira down to a new deal, so they could be forced to cash in on him next year. The 18-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes, an agent well-known for his transfer dealings, and there’s no doubt Mendes would prefer a big-money move to Chelsea for his client than signing an extension at Benfica.

 

