According to La Stampa, Torino’s technical director Davide Vagnati has been in England attempting to finalize a £12.8 million deal to permanently recruit Nikola Vlasic from West Ham.

The Serie A team has been linked with making the Croatian winger’s loan from the London Stadium permanent at the end of the current campaign due to his impressive play in Turin.

“Vagnati is now in a hurry to buy out the Croatian Vlasic,” they wrote, via Toro News.

“The buyout from West Ham costs 15 million and although Torino has precedence, they can’t stay calm.

“So the goal is to reassure his owners and secure him in advance, so as not to risk dangerous auctions that have not done well in the recent past.

“Vagnati’s mission to England also served to reaffirm Leicester’s desire to take it [Praet] back, especially if Lukic leaves”.