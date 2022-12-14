Cristiano Ronaldo trains with massive European club as the superstar searches for new team

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ended on Saturday as Portugal were eliminated by Morocco at the quarter-finals stage and that means the 37-year-old now needs to up his search for a new club.

The striker was left go by Man United at the start of the World Cup after attacking the club and it’s manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is now without a club and after his antics this season and his visible decline, it will be interesting to see who picks the superstar up over the next few weeks.

Following Portugal’s exit from the World Cup, Ronaldo has already returned to training and is doing so at a superclub’s facilities.

According to Relevo, Ronaldo is currently training at Valdebebas – the training centre of Real Madrid – and has used his good relationship with the Spanish club to make this happen.

The superstar trained on a different pitch to the La Liga giants’ first team as he looks to keep in shape ahead of a move to a new club.

Ronaldo left Madrid in 2018 but this does not signify a return for the 37-year-old superstar.