“People will be amazed” by what Liverpool transfer target can do in the Premier League, says journalist

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a potential transfer deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, and a European football expert has weighed in.

Following claims yesterday from La Capital that Liverpool already had a pre-contract agreement for Fernandez, so it could be that we’ll be seeing the Argentina international in the Premier League soon after his superb World Cup form shows everyone what he’s capable of.

Andy Brassell of Sky Sports has weighed in on Fernandez’s situation, saying it’s not surprising there’s speculation about him as he immediately looked the part at Benfica when he joined this summer, suggesting he wouldn’t be there for very long.

The talented 21-year-old is also tipped as a perfect fit for what Liverpool need in midfield, with Brassell saying he actually could do even better than he has been at the World Cup, where he’s been used in a slightly deeper role than usual.

“They need legs in there. Liverpool have looked a bit leggy in midfield at various points this season. That’s why Harvey Elliott, who has improved stratospherically, has shone out so much. It’s a bit like Beckham at real Madrid, he’s so much more dynamic than the rest of the players in midfield,” Brassell said.

“Liverpool do need that extra energy. From the moment that Enzo Fernandez arrived at Benfica, five to ten games in, it was clear that they wouldn’t be able to hold him next season, he’s just too good.

“I don’t think he’s actually been able to show his best at this World Cup in a slightly deeper register just because of what they need to do to get the best out of Messi. So, I think that when he finally does make it to the Premier League, people will be amazed at exactly what he can do.

“You always find in Portuguese football that players are protected by massive release clauses. and that is the case with Enzo Fernandez – I think it’s around the 200 million Euro mark. they’re not going to get that much but it’s a good negotiating position. I think we are looking around 60 million probably.”