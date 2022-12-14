Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star has unknown return date as he trains individually

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s return date is unknown as he’s currently undergoing an individual training programme.

Since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho has struggled to produce the form he was producing in Germany. Sancho has provided just two goals and one assist in the Premier League this season, which isn’t exactly what Manchester United would have expected after his form in the Bundesliga.

Now, Ten Hag has confirmed that Sancho is on an individual training programme after struggling with his fitness before the season took a break, and his return date is unknown.

“We didn’t see him in the last games for United as he wasn’t in the right fitness state and he is now on an individual programme. We want him to finish that and hopefully see him back soon. We want to bring him back as quickly as possible but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be,” said Ten Hag, as relayed by the Mirror.

Sancho is currently in the Netherlands whilst the rest of the Manchester United squad headed to Spain for friendlies before the return of the Premier League.

After a poor season, Sancho may now be considered behind Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order, so the England international must now push himself and rekindle his form in order to keep his place in the Manchester United squad.