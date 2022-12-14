Everton and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Senegal international striker Boulaye Dia.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Italian club Salernitana from Villarreal and the Italian outfit have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The attacker has done quite well during his loan spell at the Italian club, and he has six goals and two assists across 14 league matches.

The likes of Everton and West Ham could certainly use attacking reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Dia’s services.

Did has done reasonably well with this country during the World Cup, scoring once. He has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Everton lost Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, and although they have signed Neal Maupay as his replacement, they could use more depth in the attacking department.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently the only reliable goalscorer at Frank Lampard’s disposal and Dia could share the goalscoring burden alongside him.

As far as West Ham are concerned, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio have been largely underwhelming this season and David Moyes will have to invest in another goalscorer.

It remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure the services of the Senegal international in the coming months.