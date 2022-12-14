Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao.

According to a report via TuttoMercatoWeb, the 26-year-old Brazilian defender is on Everton’s radar as they look to bring in defensive reinforcements in the coming months.

The likes of Yerry Mina and Michael Keane are expected to leave the club soon, and Frank Lampard will have to sign another centre-back.

Becao has done well for the Italian club, and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Toffees’ back line.

The report claims that Everton have already sounded out the defender regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Udinese now.

The defender has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and Udinese could be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Everton have recently brought in the likes of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski to boost their defensive unit, and the signing of Becao could prove to be another smart decision.

The 6’3″ towering centre-back has the physical attributes to thrive in English football.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the 26-year-old defender is an indirect threat from set pieces as well because of his aerial ability. He could add a new dimension to the Everton attack during corners and free kicks.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and a transfer to Everton would be a step up in the player’s career.