Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Arsenal’s Mudryk contact, Ronaldo decision, Chelsea striker plans + more

AC Milan

Talks are scheduled to take place between Olivier Giroud’s agents and AC Milan after the World Cup to complete the agreement on a new contract. It’s almost ready, as all parties are keen to continue.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “Leao is special, he doesn’t even know how strong he is — I told him to stay at AC Milan, here he’s happy. I was surprised by Kvaratskhelia and Sofyan Amrabat this year, they are really good players”.

Al Nassr

Now that Portugal’s World Cup is over, I’ve had more than a few questions about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible decision on his future coming soon.

Al Nassr’s proposal is still on the table but Cristiano Ronaldo has not decided anything as of now. He has not accepted that bid. I’m not in Cristiano’s head so I’m afraid I have no idea of when he will decide his future, but at this stage there’s still nothing agreed, signed or decided. Al Nassr will wait, while he’s now hoping for European clubs to change the story.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s January plans: “We are very active looking at the possibilities. If we can find the players that can strengthen the team we will try. Ben White? We love to have him here. We know the reasons he had to leave.”

I can reveal that Arsenal are considering a new signing because of the Gabriel Jesus injury being more serious than initially expected. However, Folarin Balogun is expected to continue his loan season at Reims, as things stand.

The Mykhaylo Mudryk situation is still the same: Arsenal are in contact with people close to the deal and they love the player, but there’s no official bid to Shakhtar yet. If he joins, it would be interesting to see if he could be deployed as a direct replacement for Jesus, or if Arteta would move Gabriel Martinelli into the middle. Either way, it would be a good problem to have!

Barcelona

Hector Bellerin is expected to stay and continue at Barcelona until the end of the season. There have been positive talks with his agent. Bellerin wants to stay and the club has confirmed the plan, unless something changes in January.

Bayern Munich

The verbal agreement between Bayern Munich and Konrad Laimer will be on a five year contract, starting from June 2023 when he can leave RB Leipzig and join on a free transfer

English clubs such as Liverpool have already left the race — Bayern will complete the deal in the next months.

Boca Juniors

European clubs are tracking Boca Jrs talented 21-year-old midfielder Alan Varela after some eye-catching performances. There’s now a chance he could get a move in 2023. He has a $15m release clause included in his contract with Boca.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have still chances to extend Youssoufa Moukoko’s contract, player has great relationship with Terzic and the club — but timing is crucial, they have to act within December with a good proposal. English and Spanish clubs ready to push in January if new deal won’t be agreed now.

At the moment, what they are offering Moukoko is not enough – they have to improve their proposal. There have been rumours about Chelsea and Barcelona, but at the moment no one is in negotiations for him, it’s at very early stages. If Dortmund offer him something important, he can stay, but it’s one to keep an eye on.

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl protecting Giovanni Reyna: “The reporting on Gio Reyna has surprised us a lot. We see him as a good guy who works professionally and is a valued member of the dressing room. The fact that this is now in question is incomprehensible for us.”

Chelsea

Chelsea will actively work to find a new striker after the Armando Broja injury. It was already an option they were considering and now the Broja news makes it more concrete. Bad luck for the young forward as he’s now out for the season, he’ll need surgery on an ACL injury.

Christopher Nkunku is expected to join in the summer so they will look at other players. Now it’s still early to say who are the serious candidates, Chelsea will explore many options but the idea is to sign a new striker in January to replace Broja.

Croatia

Unlucky Croatia and Luka Modric in particular at what is surely his last World Cup. Again he leaves as one of the players of the tournament, respected by all players and fans on the planet. A special player, a leader, the symbol of his country – pure class.

Flamengo

Official, completed. Vitor Pereira has been appointed as new head coach of Flamengo starting from 2023. Documents have all been signed and confirmed.

Liverpool

Jude Bellingham’s family is considering all the options and factors for Jude’s future. There will be no decision now or nearer the end of December – it will take time, despite some reports that the player’s family favour playing under Jurgen Klopp. For sure Liverpool are pushing but all the other clubs we mentioned many times remain in the race. It will take time before deciding and then reaching an agreement with BVB. I can also confirm that the only person taking care of the deal is Mark Bellingham, his father.

Manchester United

Manchester United are discussing internally about next steps to do, so it’s time to decide the strategy, budget is a key factor after spending big money in the summer.

New contracts are key topic too: Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are three priorities, talks will take place with all of them waiting for United to decide on new striker.

In my opinion, United getting in the top four this season depends on who they can sign up front, let’s see what they will do!

I can add that Manchester United are not in negotiations to sign Denzel Dumfries as of now. Let’s see if that changes, but for now their priority is a new contract for Dalot.

Erik ten Hag on individual training programme for Jadon Sancho: “I’ve had several talks with Jadon. He’s on a physical programme, our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible but I can’t say when.”

Ten Hag on the prospect of selling Harry Maguire: “Only when he doesn’t want to be in these circumstances anymore. Until that moment, I am happy with Maguire.”

Real Madrid

I’ve had some questions about why Real Madrid have not announced the Endrick deal yet. As I’ve reported, it’s basically done, but Real are still waiting for the green light from FIFA, some documents still need to be completed. Real are working on it, there’s no problem, it’s just about FIFA approving the deal.

Chelsea and PSG tried to sign Endrick, but he’s going to be a Real Madrid player. He will join in 2024 when he turns 18.

River Plate

River Plate make it clear they want Nicolas Otamendi, as new coach Martin Demichelis announces in public: “Nico, I speak directly to you: I want you to be World champions and then realise your dream to play for River. You’re 34 and you’re one of the best CB of World Cup, we want you here.”

Roma

I’m aware of some surprise reports about Jose Mourinho taking the job as Portugal national team manager, and possibly doing it alongside his current role at Roma.

I’ve looked into it and it’s not described as likely by sources close to Roma and Mourinho, there are also other options.

I think one day in the future Mourinho will be Portugal coach, he deserves that and I’m sure it’s a dream for a top coach like him to take charge of his country – but I’m not sure it will be now.