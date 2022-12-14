Lucas Leiva, who spent 10 years playing in the Premier League with Liverpool, has been forced to give up football indefinitely.

Lucas spent around 10 years at Liverpool in the Premier League before making the move to Italy with Lazio. Due to his performances with Liverpool, Lucas became a regular for his country, making 24 appearances for Brazil.

Lucas is best known for his time at Liverpool but has since returned to Gremio in Brazil to finish his career.

However, Lucas has now had to put a stop to his football for now, with the Daily Mail reporting that Lucas has been forced to stop playing football whilst he undergoes further tests due to a heart issue.

The report claims that during pre-season testing, a heart issue was discovered with Lucas. It’s a good job the medical team were able to discover the issue before it was too late, as it could have had catastrophic consequences if he continued playing without any further tests.

It’s interesting that with all the modern technology at Premier League clubs that Liverpool weren’t able to discover anything related to his heart.

Hopefully, all the results come back positive and Lucas is able to continue his life without any complications.