Former Tottenham star expects 21-year-old to leave club in January

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Bryan Gil to exit the London club on loan during the January transfer window.

Gil has been at Tottenham since 2021 having made the move from Sevilla and spent some of last season on loan at Valencia.

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old will be allowed to leave Spurs on loan again in January if a replacement can be signed, as the forward as only been used sparingly so far this season by Conte.

Gil has played just 73 minutes for Tottenham this season across six matches and that is not enough for a player to develop.

Therefore, Robinson expects the youngster to leave the London club in January in order to get some valuable game time.

Speaking to Football Insider about Bryan Gil and a possible January loan move for the 21-year-old, Robinson said: “I think that would be best for all parties.

“He looks too slight to be playing in the Premier League right now so I can see that happening.

“He got a little bit of game time when [Dejan] Kulusevski was injured but now he’s back it makes sense for Gil to go out and get regular game time.

“You have to remember that he is still a young player. Another loan move would not be bad for him at this stage.

“He’s too good to be playing with the under-21s but he’s not quite ready to be a regular for the first team. That’s what a loan spell in Spain is probably a good idea.”