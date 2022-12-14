France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final due to illness

France could reportedly be without two key players for tonight’s World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco.

Les Bleus, the current holders of the World Cup, will be up against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final if they make it through tonight’s game against one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

Still, Morocco will be no pushovers, and it doesn’t help that France look set to be without two important players in the form of Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, who are doubtful due to illness, according to AS.

The report suggests that Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate could come in to replace Upamecano in defence, while Youssouf Fofana of Monaco would likely be Rabiot’s replacement in midfield.

France still have a great squad and surely have enough to go through, but it’s far from ideal that their bad luck with injuries and illness won’t seem to go away.

Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and N’Golo Kante are four other big names who have missed this tournament, and Didier Deschamps has done well to keep his side competitive.