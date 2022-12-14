Manchester United set to ask about transfer of World Cup star ahead of January

Manchester United are reportedly set to launch an enquiry over the potential transfer of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos ahead of January.

The Portugal international impressed at the World Cup, scoring a superb hat-trick against Switzerland when he was started ahead of former Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to ESPN, Ramos is now one of the players being considered by the Red Devils to replace Ronaldo this winter, following the 37-year-old having his contract terminated by the club.

Ramos looks like he could be a fine option for United, though ESPN add that there is some concern about it being difficult to strengthen during the middle of the season.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said United would meet soon to discuss striker targets, as well as new contracts for Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho.

Romano also recently revealed summer interest in Ramos that never amounted to anything.

He stated that there was interest from Premier League duo Newcastle and Wolves, as well as from Paris Saint-Germain.

One imagines Ramos’ stock has risen since his impressive showing at the World Cup and it will be intriguing to see if MUFC can lure him to Old Trafford.