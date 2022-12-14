“He didn’t even have the dignity” – Hamann launches attack on Ronaldo for behaviour vs Morocco

Former Liverpool player and pundit Didi Hamann launched an attack on Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo whilst working for RTE as part of their coverage of France vs Morocco.

The pundit’s words about the superstar came out of nowhere as he was asked about Morocco’s overall contribution to the 2022 World Cup but instead spoke about Ronaldo’s behaviour after Portugal’s quarter-final defeat to the African nation.

Hamann said Ronaldo didn’t have the dignity to congratulate the Moroccan players after the match as the 37-year-old walked straight down the tunnel in tears.

Speaking on RTE, the former midfielder said: “You talk about these superstars, top players, top earners, and one of the greatest players, who left the scene about a week ago, in Ronaldo. He couldn’t even congratulate them, at the end of the game.

“Morocco won that game, they did something historic, and he didn’t even have the dignity to congratulate them for what they had achieved.

“And now you watch them, and how they shake hands with the French, and the dignity and graciousness they show in defeat. Brilliant.”