Fans rejoice as ‘Croatia’s hottest fan’ won’t be leaving the World Cup just yet

Football fans on Twitter rejoiced after realising that Croatia’s hottest fan Ivana Knoll would not be leaving the World Cup just yet.

Knoll has dazzled with her appearances at games in Qatar this winter, wearing some rather eye-catching outfits that have been one of the non-footballing highlights of the tournament.

Croatia were knocked out of the World Cup by Argentina last night, but of course there is still one game left for Luka Modric and co. as they’ll face either France or Morocco in the third place playoff at the weekend.

This means one final appearance at the tournament for Knoll, which has, needless to say, left many fans pleased…

“She’s not going home yet. There’s still a third place match,” a fan noted.

One added: “There’s still the 3rd place match. Y’all should calm down.”

Another added: “No going home, still have play off for third position.”

Knoll recently had to deny rumours she’d be stripping naked if Croatia won the World Cup, saying on social media: “I will not get naked if Croatia wins the World Cup. Thank you!”