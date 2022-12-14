Image: Tottenham star gets strange back tattoo following World Cup exit

Brazil failed to live up to expectations at the World Cup and were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Croatia but that did not stop Tottenham’s Richarlison from getting a strange tattoo in the aftermath of the competition. 

The forward had a good tournament in Qatar, where he scored three goals for his country – with his second in Brazil’s opening match with Serbia likely to be handed the goal of the tournament.

However, on his return from the World Cup, the Tottenham star decided to get a tattoo on his back; of his hero Ronaldo, himself and his Brazil teammate Neymar.

The ink, which can be seen below, is a strange choice, particularly the portrait of himself in between the two Brazilian legends.

