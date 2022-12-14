Jack Wilshere wants Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to get the England job if Gareth Southgates leaves.

Southgate has a contract until 2024 but his future will be discussed after the Three Lions were eliminated in quarter-finals by France.

Former Arsenal man believes Howe is the perfect man to replace Southgate.

“If Gareth Southgate does leave the England job, I’d love the FA to try and get Eddie Howe,” he wrote.

“I know how good Eddie is from my time at Bournemouth but people wondered whether he could make that step up to a bigger club. Well, now he has shown at Newcastle how skilled he is at developing players and he’s turning them into title challengers.

“The problem for the FA would be persuading him to swap his club for his country, and I’m not sure they’ll be able to do that. He might feel it’s too early for him and that he wants more time to build success in the North East. If he delivered silverware for Newcastle he’d be a god.

“But the England job is the pinnacle for any English coach and it might be hard to turn down if there is a proper offer on the table.” – finished Wilshere.