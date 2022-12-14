Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses surprise new Jose Mourinho job rumours

Fabrizio Romano has looked into the situation surrounding former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The Roma boss could be a great candidate to replace Fernando Santos as manager of the Portuguese national team after their disappointing performance at the World Cup, which saw them suffer a surprise quarter-final defeat against Morocco.

Mourinho has had a great career at the highest level of management, and Romano expects it could be one of his ambitions to coach Portugal at some point, adding that he feels the Special One would deserve the job.

Surprisingly, however, there’s even been talk of Mourinho managing Roma and Portugal at the same time, but Romano has spoken to sources that seem to have ruled this out for the time being.

“I’m aware of some surprise reports about Jose Mourinho taking the job as Portugal national team manager, and possibly doing it alongside his current role at Roma,” Romano said.

“I’ve looked into it and it’s not described as likely by sources close to Roma and Mourinho, there are also other options.

“I think one day in the future Mourinho will be Portugal coach, he deserves that and I’m sure it’s a dream for a top coach like him to take charge of his country – but I’m not sure it will be now.”

Santos won Euro 2016 with Portugal a few years ago, but recent performances in major tournaments have been disappointing and it could be time to make a change.