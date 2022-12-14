Journalist provides a positive update on 23-year-old’s Chelsea future

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to sign a new contract with the London club.

According to Dean Jones from Give Me Sport, the 23-year-old midfielder is a fan favourite and there is an expectation that he will be offered a new deal and will commit his long-term future to the London club.

He said: “I think that Chelsea probably realised that. “There will still be very strong considerations and almost an expectation that he does end up getting a new contract.”

Mount has just over 18 months left on his current contract, and he has been on the radar of Premier League rivals Liverpool as per Guardian.

Chelsea must look to do everything in their power to keep him at the club throughout his peak years, and it will be interesting to see if they can finalise his contract extension after the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has developed into a key player for Chelsea and he has proven himself in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

Mount is still only 23 and he has a bright future ahead of him. The England international is expected to develop further with experience and coaching. He could develop into a world-class footballer in the coming years and Chelsea will not want to lose him any time soon.

The midfielder is currently earning around £88,000 a week at Stamford Bridge and it is fair to assume that Chelsea will offer him a pay rise given his contribution to the side in recent seasons.

The midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet, and he deserves to be earning as much as the other top players at the club right now.