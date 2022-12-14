Jude Bellingham next club odds: Liverpool remain transfer favourites, Arsenal 25/1 for stunning signing

Where next for Jude Bellingham? Liverpool have long looked the favourites to seal the transfer of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, but Ladbrokes now have full odds for the ten most likely next clubs for the England international.

The 19-year-old has shown his immense potential at this winter’s World Cup, and it could be a hotly contested battle for his signature in the summer of 2023, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the race to snap him up is still open.

So could we see a surprise from the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea? Or perhaps even something quite stunning from Arsenal, who are rated at 25/1 to be Bellingham’s next club?

10 Most Likely Clubs to Sign Jude Bellingham Next (Ladbrokes)

Liverpool – 2/1

Man City – 7/2

Real Madrid – 8/1

Chelsea – 10/1

Newcastle – 10/1

Barcelona – 16/1

Man United – 16/1

Bayern Munich – 20/1

Arsenal – 25/1

Inter Milan – 33/1