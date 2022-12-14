Key relationship for Cristiano Ronaldo reaching boiling point following World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly reaching boiling point as the superstar struggles to find a new club following his departure from Man United.

The 37-year-old was left go by United after he publicly attacked the club and its manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan prior to the World Cup starting, having failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford over the summer.

Reports at the time suggested that none of the big European clubs wanted Ronaldo and the situation is the same at present.

According to the Spanish publication AS, the tension between Ronaldo and Mendes has ‘rocketed’ over his future as it is being claimed that clubs are going straight to the footballer to discuss potential moves, bypassing his agent in the process.

The uncertainty surrounding where Ronaldo will next play his football has ‘eroded’ the relationship with Mendes which could have an effect on his next move in the sport.

Ronaldo was first represented by Mendes in 2003 following his move to Man United and the superagent has overseen the superstar’s whole career.

Mendes is currently working to find Ronaldo a new club and one interested party in his services is supposedly Antero Henrique, head of the Qatar Stars League.

AS claims that he is hoping Ronaldo will join a Qatari club but Mendes is said to be working on a different proposal, as he looks to ease the tension with his client.